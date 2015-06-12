Dun & Bradstreet Australia has been bought in a $220 million private equity deal

Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images

Australian private equity firm Archer Capital has just paid $220 million for Dun & Bradstreet‘s local business, including consumer risk, debt collection and commercial solutions.

D & B international recently moved to a global network partner model. Archer Capital’s newly formed Credit Data Solutions unit will hold the local business and become a partner with D & B globally.

“We’re excited to welcome Archer Capital’s Credit Data Solutions as the newest member of our worldwide network,” says Bob Carrigan, CEO of Dun & Bradstreet. “Our partnership allows us to maintain a strong commercial foothold in the market, and we’re delighted to have a partner that will help us expand our presence there.”

Archer Capital’s Frank Heckes says: “We believe there are many opportunities to invest in and grow each of these businesses. We are looking forward to working closely with the Dun & Bradstreet ANZ management team and to being a valuable member of Dun & Bradstreet’s Worldwide Network.”

