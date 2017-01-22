How dumplings are eaten in 21 different countries around the world

grafvision / iStock Svestkove knedliky are dumplings stuffed with plums, common in the Czech Republic.

Dumplings are a comfort food found in cuisines around the world.

Some are sweet and some are savoury, but they all strive to achieve that perfect dough-to-filling ratio.

From Chinese potstickers to Argentinian empanadas, chances are, no matter what country you’re in, you’ll be able to find a local version of the dumpling.

