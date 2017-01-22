How dumplings are eaten in 21 different countries around the world

Sarah Schmalbruch
Plum Dumplinggrafvision / iStockSvestkove knedliky are dumplings stuffed with plums, common in the Czech Republic.

Dumplings are a comfort food found in cuisines around the world.

Some are sweet and some are savoury, but they all strive to achieve that perfect dough-to-filling ratio.

From Chinese potstickers to Argentinian empanadas, chances are, no matter what country you’re in, you’ll be able to find a local version of the dumpling.

Poland: pierogi

Like other Polish food, pierogis make for a hearty meal. The dumplings can be filled with pretty much anything, like mashed potatoes, cheese, fried onions, mushrooms, meat, sauerkraut, or spinach.

Spain: empanada

Empanada is Spanish for 'wrapped in bread,' a fitting name for this fried Argentinian dumpling. Bite through the flakey crust and you'll commonly find a filling of ground beef, hard boiled eggs, olives, onions, paprika, and cumin. But they also come in plenty of other varieties.

China: potsticker

A well-known dumpling, the Chinese potsticker is pan-fried on one side and steamed in water or broth on the other side. The filling is commonly made from pork, shrimp, and cabbage.

India: samosa

Samosa are Indian dumplings that have a crispy, flaky, pastry-like shell, but are filled with spiced potatoes and peas, lentils, ground meat, or onions.

Japan: gyoza

These pan fried dumplings, known as gyoza, are the Japanese version of potstickers. They're stuffed with pork, cabbage, onion, and carrots, all of which are wrapped in a thin browned dough.

Germany: knödel

Traditional German dumplings -- knödel or klöße -- are not filled with anything, but instead paired with German meats such as schnitzel, sauerbraten, or rouladen.

America: apple dumplings

An Amish dessert staple across America, apple dumplings are made from cored and peeled apple slices that are baked in dough with cinnamon and sugar. Topping these dumplings off with some vanilla ice cream is a must.

Sweden: pitepalt

Originating in a Swedish town called Piteå, pitepalt are eaten with lingonberry jam or butter. The dumplings are made from potatoes and barley or wheat flour and stuffed with meat.

Georgia: khinkali

The khinkali is a dumpling served in Georgia, filled with spiced pork and beef and eaten with coarse black pepper. The meat mixture goes into the dough raw, so as the dumplings cook, they trap in flavorful juice.

Israel: kreplach

Known as 'Jewish ravioli,' kreplach are commonly eaten in soup and filled with beef or potatoes.

Serbia: pelmeni

Pelmeni originally come from Serbia, but are found all over Russia. The dumplings are stuffed with meat such as turkey or pork, mushrooms, or cheese.

Korea: mandu

Kimchi -- a side dish made of fermented seasoned cabbage -- is a Korean favourite. So much so, that mandu -- Korean dumplings -- are filled with it. Mandu are one of the only Asian dumplings that have a circular shape.

Czech Republic: svestkove knedliky

Svestkove knedliky are sweet and fruity, and feature dough made from butter, flour and egg, which is stuffed with fruit (commonly a plum). After the dumpling is cooked, it's dusted with melted butter and sugar.

Taiwan: bawan

Bawan are sold at street markets all over Taiwan. The dough, made from corn starch, sweet potato starch, and rice flour is filled with pork, bamboo shoots, and mushrooms, then steamed and deep fried.

Vietnam: banh bot loc

Banh bot loc are Vietnamese dumplings made from tapioca flour, which develops a chewy texture when cooked. The dumplings are stuffed with pork and shrimp.

Turkey: manti

Manti prepared the Turkish way features small dumplings filled with beef or lamb, served in a sauce of yogurt, oil, and red pepper flakes or powder.

Nepal and Tibet: momo

These steamed dumplings known as momo are found in Nepal and Tibet and can either be stuffed with ground meat or vegetables such as cabbage, spinach, or scallions.

India: modak

Modak are sweet dumplings served in the Indian state of Maharashtra for the Ganesh festival. The dough is made from rice flour and the dumplings are stuffed with coconut and an unrefined whole cane sugar known as jaggery.

Italy: gnocchi

Not surprisingly, the Italians managed to turn their dumpling into a popular pasta dish: gnocchi. These mini dumplings are pure potatoes that have been cooked and are then served bathed in sauce with some type of meat or vegetable.

South Africa: souskluitjies

Souskluitjies hail from South Africa and feature a simple dough made from flour, sugar, eggs, butter, and baking powder, which is then drowned in a delicious soupy mixture of cinnamon sugar. They're best when eaten hot.

Slovakia: byndzové halušky

Bryndzové halušky is a heavy and creamy Slovakian dish featuring small potato dumplings in bryndza (Slovakian sheep cheese) and topped with pork fat or bacon.

