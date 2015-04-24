21 mouthwatering pictures of dumplings from around the world

Dumplings are a comfort food featured in cuisines around the world.

Some are sweet and some are savoury, but they all strive to achieve that perfect dough-to-filling ratio.

From Chinese potstickers to Argentinian empanadas to Italian gnocchi, chances are, no matter what country you’re in, you’ll be able to find a dumpling that suits your tastebuds.

