21 mouthwatering pictures of dumplings from around the world

Dumplings are a comfort food featured in cuisines around the world.
Some are sweet and some are savoury, but they all strive to achieve that perfect dough-to-filling ratio.
From Chinese potstickers to Argentinian empanadas to Italian gnocchi, chances are, no matter what country you’re in, you’ll be able to find a dumpling that suits your tastebuds.
Souskluitjies hail from South Africa and feature a simple dough made from flour, sugar, eggs, butter, and baking powder, which is then drowned in a delicious soupy mixture of cinnamon sugar. They're best when eaten hot.
