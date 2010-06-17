AOL's Bebo Sale Has Tim Armstrong Smiling This Big

In a memo sent to employees following the sale of social network Bebo to private equity firm Criterion Capital Partners for a reported price of $10 million, AOL CEO Tim Armstrong said the sale will “create a meaningful tax deduction.”



Meanwhile, announcing the acquisition, CCP (not to be confused with Soviet Russia), said it plans to continue running Bebo out of its San Francisco offices. There was no mention of Bebo’s London offices, so uh oh.

Here’s Tim’s memo, obtained by PaidContent:

“In April we communicated the fact that Bebo was among the assets we would be not be keeping as part of our main portfolio of businesses. At that time, we indicated that we hoped to finish our strategic evaluation by the end of May, which we did. Today we are announcing that we completed the sale of substantially all of the assets of Bebo, Inc. to Criterion Capital Partners, LLC.

“This sale is important for Bebo’s users and for AOL (NYSE: AOL). The deal will allow Bebo’s users to remain within the social platform that they know and love, while enabling a new owner to bring new possibilities and experiences to bear. Criterion Capital Partners are specialists in facilitating growth plans and turnarounds and are well placed to drive Bebo’s effort to strengthen its foothold within the highly competitive social networking arena.

“For AOL, the transaction will also create a meaningful tax deduction, which should allow us to more effectively manage our tax strategy.”

