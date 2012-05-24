Dumped Consulting Executive Sues Ex-Fiance For $50K

A consulting firm executive is suing his ex-fiance over a deposit on a wedding deejay and other allegedly unpaid bills, the New York Post reports.



In a suit filed in New York state court, Steven Silverstein said he wanted Kendra Platt-Lee to return wedding-related deposits including money he put down for a photographer.

Silverstein also wants her half of six months rent, the complaint said.

The Upper East Side executive claims Platt-Lee withdrew more than $54,000 from their joint bank account after announcing she was dumping him. She was only entitled to $35,000, the complaint alleges.

Platt-Lee, a former Hooters waitress, told the New York Post that she was blind-sided by the complaint and that the two had ended their relationship amicably, the paper said.

The two still apparently have a wedding registry online.

