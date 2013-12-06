1 Child Killed And Several Injured After Dump Truck Crashes Into School Bus In Idaho

Twitter/@KTVB A shot of the scene.

A dump truck crashed into a school bus in rural Kuna, Idaho on Thursday morning, killing one child and injuring several others, KTVB

reports.

Four people were sent to a Boise hospital after the crash, a spokesman confirmed to the Associated Press. It is unclear how many are children. The bus carrying the children was headed to an elementary school.

A county coroner told ABC 6 in Idaho that one child died.

Police have not determined what exactly caused the crash, but early reports indicate that one of the vehicles might have t-boned the other, according to ABC 6.

Another early report from KTVB says the dump truck rear-ended the school bus.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.