Dutchman Tom Dumoulin wins Giro d'Italia on final stage after 21 days of racing

Daniel McMahon
Dutchman Tom Dumoulin (Team Sunweb) won the 100th edition of cycling’s Giro d’Italia on Sunday in Milan, clinching victory in the three-week race on the last day.

It is Dumoulin’s first grand tour win.

Climbing specialist Colombian Nairo Quintana (Movistar Team) had led the Giro going into the last day but lost out to the TT specialist Dumoulin.

It was tight at the top of the general classification going into Sunday as the four highest-placed riders were separated by just 53 seconds.

Here’s the moment Dumoulin realised he’d won his first grand tour.

