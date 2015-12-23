The dumbest things you can do with your Xmas bonus

Reuters Pictures

3. Spend on the wrong things.

When you do spend your bonus, you want to make sure you're spending wisely. It's tempting to try to 'save money' by buying inexpensive, low quality things, but oftentimes those cheap products will cost you in the long run.

While it's good to be aware of pricing, sales, and discounts, it's also important to recognise when you're being cheap, rather than frugal. Being cheap means using price as a bottom line, while frugality means using value as a bottom line.

Invest in things that have value. They don't have to be big purchases, either. There are several everyday items that can pay for themselves, and you'll want to be careful of skimping on things like mattresses, computers, and more.