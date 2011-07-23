The Dumbest Things People Have Ever Said On The Record

The following embarrassingly dumb quotes were bound to tip off law enforcement officials on the lookout for insider trading activity.



For example: Who sends an email asking for non-public information?

And that’s not even the worst one. These head-slappers will convince you to never write or say anything on the record ever again — especially if you have reason to believe officials have wiretapped you.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.