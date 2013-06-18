A Quirky Ad Listing 'Dumb Ways To Die' Is On Its Way To Being Crowned Best Ad Of The Year

Cannes has only just begun and “Dumb Ways to Die,” an Australian viral animation with a fun little ditty promoting public transport safety, is already sweeping the prestigious advertising competition.



The three-minute long spot won the Grand Prix in the public relations and direct marketing categories — quite the feat for a local public service announcement for Melbourne’s Metro system.

“Dumb Ways to Die” captured the hearts of viewers when it was released last November. In nine months, it has accumulated almost 50 million YouTube views. And apparently reduced metro deaths by 20%. Because while poking a grizzly bear with a stick or using your private parts as piranha bait is silly (as the ad says), ignoring safety regulations is the dumbest way to go.

Watch the ad that’s sweeping Cannes below:

