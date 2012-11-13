Dumb Things That Ad Clients Say

Photo: Sharp Suits / Mark Shanley and Paddy Treacy

The process of creating an advertisement can often be a tug of ideas war between the clients and the creative agency.Irish graphic designers Mark Shanley and Paddy Treacy and some of their colleagues in the advertising industry have came together have designed a number of creatives to illustrate their favourite bad feedback from clients, transforming these real quotes into posters.



We are featuring a selection of these hilarious posters, courtesy of Shanley and Treacy.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.