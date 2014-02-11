'Dumb Starbucks' Shut Down By Health Department

The Starbucks parody store opened by the comic Nathan Fielder was hit with a notice of closure for operating without a valid public health permit, NBC Southern California reports.

Fielder, the host of the satirical show “Nathan for You,” anonymously opened the store this weekend and then revealed himself to a large crowd late Monday afternoon in California. The store served up free coffee and had a menu listing Starbucks items with the word “dumb” in front of them.

While the the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health ultimately shut down the store, it initially seemed like the biggest problem facing Fielder was U.S. intellectual property law. Starbucks issued a statement that it appreciated the joke, but that Fielder was not allowed to use its trademark.

It’s not clear whether Fielder is going to try to reopen his venture with the proper permit.

