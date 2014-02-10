A Mysterious New Coffee Shop Called 'Dumb Starbucks' Is Baffling Los Angeles

A parody coffee shop mocking Starbucks opened this weekend in Los Angeles and is quickly becoming a sensation on social media.

The shop, “Dumb Starbucks,” looks nearly identical to the real Starbucks — with the exception of the word “dumb” being prefixed to the title and menu items.

A Starbucks spokesman told the Wall Street Journal that the company has nothing to do with the new shop, but is looking into it.

Dumb Starbucks, which is staffed by two baristas, offered free coffee all weekend. Lines extended out the door.

Amber, one of the baristas, told the Journal that the shop’s use of the Starbucks logo for marketing purposes is legal because it’s a clear parody.

Diners took to social media to express their fascination and amusement with the new shop.

Something called Dumb Starbucks popped up in Los Feliz,;I don’t understand but there’s free coffee so I’m in line pic.twitter.com/UCdwEv0y1S

— Ed Lee (@smedlee) February 9, 2014

Here’s the line to get in.

The menu clearly mocks Starbucks.

Enjoy our full menu of coffees and cold drinks pic.twitter.com/wPacrEEH9k

— Dumb Starbucks (@dumbstarbucks) February 8, 2014

The cup also looks identical to a Starbucks one.

my suggestion…get the dumb coffee quick…this is awesome… http://t.co/xYzMugAVqC pic.twitter.com/6Q57ofURiL

— mark i unger (@miunger) February 9, 2014

Dumb Starbucks even offers its own version of the chain’s music.

For customers wondering how this is legal, Dumb Starbucks has an FAQ:

