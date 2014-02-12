The Guy Behind The 'Dumb Starbucks' Has A Hilarious TV Show That You Should Be Watching

Late yesterday, it was revealed that the guy behind the Dumb Starbucks store setup in L.A. over the weekend was Canadian comedian Nathan Fielder.

In his pranking of everyday life, Fielder might be described as a more deadpan version of Tom Green (also Canadian).

And if you didn’t know, “Nathan For You” on Comedy Central is probably the best, funniest show on TV right now.

Fielder actually studied business in college, and the premise of most shows are helping small businesses increase revenue, but through the most extreme means. The odds are strong you’ve already seen some of his other pranks — we gave you a run down of some of his best clips yesterday.

His most famous one to date is when he staged a piglet rescuing a goat at a zoo in Southern California in an effort to help them draw more traffic there. The original clip was viewed more than 8 million times on YouTube. Here’s how they really did it:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Fielder’s genius comes from his utter unflappability in the face of the most awkward, terrible situations. In this one, he does a job interview by feeding the questions to a 7-year-old off camera, who then tells him how to reply via an earpiece:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

He also has a gift for prompting strangers to say unbelievably funny comments. Here’s what happens when he taste-tests feces-flavored yogurt on some unwitting volunteers (we cut it to the best part).

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

It’s true that some of them can seem a little cruel — it’s not clear how the froyo shop he convinced to sell poo flavored, or forcing the owner of The Best Burger in L.A. to bet his own money on whether they are really the best burgers in the city, ultimately benefitted either one.

But they’re usually pretty great. Here’s the time he convinced a local deli that it could increase traffic by opening its bathroom to the public, and then getting them to buy more food by showing them an ad for the deli in the stall:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

The new season starts this summer.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.