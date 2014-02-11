Now You Can Buy 'Dumb Starbucks' Collectors' Items On EBay

A coffee shop called “Dumb Starbucks” has become a social media sensation after opening in Los Angeles this weekend and giving away free coffee.

Now customers are looking to cash in on the parody shop’s notoriety by selling the “Dumb Starbucks” branded paper coffee cups for as much as $US299 on eBay, Hollywood Reporter reports.

One eBay user is selling an official FAQ sheet for “Dumb Starbucks” for $US75. The paper explains that the coffee shop is not affiliated with Starbucks Corporation, even though “Dumb Starbucks” is identical to a Starbucks store in every way, with the exception of the word “dumb” being prefixed to the name and menu items.

“We are simply using their name and logo for marketing purposes,” the FAQ sheet explains. “By adding the word ‘dumb,’ we are technically ‘making fun’ of Starbucks, which allows us to use their trademarks under a law known as ‘fair use.'”

Starbucks appears unamused by the prank.

“We appreciate the humour but they can’t use our name,” Starbucks spokesman Jim Olson told CNNMoney. “It’s a protected trademark. It’s our trademark.”

“Dumb Starbucks” t-shirts are also for sale on eBay:

