This Dumb Sign Was Just Posted In The Women's Bathroom At Twitter

Twitter CEO Dick Costolo will likely not be pleased that this sign was posted inside Twitter HQ, in the women’s bathroom.

We’re going to guess it’s an in-house ad for some sort of happy hour. The reason the sign will have people’s eyes rolling inside Twitter is that Costolo has spent the last few days as the focus of unwelcome headlines on the topic of tech’s woman problem: Namely, that Twitter has an all-male, all-white board of directors and is thus the poster boy (company) for the male domination of Silicon Valley.

The sign was spotted by Twitter engineering manager Jill Wetzler, who commented, “Seen on a sign in the @twoffice. In the women’s bathroom no less. Think this is directed at me? #facepalm.”

To explain: The sign kinda presumes that if you’re an engineer, you’ll be straight and male enough to like this cartoon of a beer server with a disproportionate anatomy.

@Twoffice is the Twitter account for Twitter’s office in San Francisco.

We’d love to know how long this poster lasts before being torn down (or even what the poster was for).

