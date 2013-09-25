First Photos Of Jim Carrey And Jeff Daniels On Set Of The 'Dumb And Dumber' Sequel

They’re back!

Earlier this year, it was announced Jim Carrey and Jeff Daniels will be starring in a sequel to their 1994 hit “Dumb and Dumber” and now the first photos from the set are out.

“Dumb and Dumber To” began filming this week and both stars are sharing photos.

Here it is in full size:

The news of the sequel was a warm welcome after 2003’s prequel attempt “Dumb and Dumberer: When Harry Met Lloyd” flopped hard at theatres.

After the Emmys, Daniels told E! Online they’ve topped some of the stunts in the original.

“There are some things that’s we’re going to do in Dumb and Dumber To that make the toilet scene [in the original] seem lame,” says Daniels. “Pales in comparison.”

“Dumb and Dumber To” is set for a 2014 release to commemorate the film’s 20th anniversary.

