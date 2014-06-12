Jim Carrey And Jeff Daniels Reunite In Awful Looking First Trailer For 'Dumb And Dumber To'

Twenty years after the original “Dumb and Dumber” became a box office hit raking in over $247 million worldwide, Jim Carrey and Jeff Daniels are reuniting for “Dumb and Dumber To.”
Except this time, the Farrelly brothers’ movie looks even more crude and cringe-worthy than the first.
Carrey and Daniels debuted the new trailer on the “Tonight Show” with Jimmy Falllon on Tuesday, and here’s what we learned:
Jim Carrey’s character, Lloyd Christmas, has spent the last 20 years in an institution.
Harry Dunne, played by Jeff Daniels, has been visiting his best friend every day — but it’s all been a prank! When Lloyd reveals it was “all part of a gag,” Harry thinks that’s “Awesome!”
The two immediately return to their old tricks.
Until Harry finds a piece of mail from 1991 from an ex-girlfriend, telling him she is pregnant.
Harry learns he has a daughter who was given up for adoption.
And the two set out to find her.
It proves trickier than planned.
But we’re guessing they find a way.
“Dumb and Dumber To” hits theatres November 14. Watch the full trailer below.
