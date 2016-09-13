One of North Carolina's most prestigious universities is backing the NCAA boycott

Duke University supports the

NCAA’s decision to pull events out of North Carolina, according to a statement by the university.

The NCAA announced Monday that it would relocate 7 championship games scheduled in North Carolina because of HB2, the state’s “bathroom law” that restricts transgender people from using public restrooms of their choosing

.

“We agree with the NCAA’s decision,” wrote Duke athletics director and vice president Kevin White in a statement. “Our position has been clear on this matter, which is that this legislation is discriminatory, troubling and embarrassing.”

White also noted Duke University’s commitment to “diversity and inclusion” guided them to support any efforts that protect and enact those values.

Read the full statement here:

We agree with the NCAA’s decision. Our position has been clear on this matter, which is that this legislation is discriminatory, troubling and embarrassing. We deplore any efforts to deprive individuals, regardless of sexual orientation or gender identity, of legal protection and rights. We will always be committed to diversity and inclusion, and applaud any efforts to ensure that those values are protected and enacted at all times, and in all places in the state of North Carolina.

