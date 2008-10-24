Duke Scales Back Solar Investment

We heard Cramer yammering something about Duke Energy and solar power earlier on CNBC, but we sorta tuned him out. We’re guessing this is it:



Charlotte Observer: Duke Energy has cut in half its $100 million plan to place solar-electric panels on hundreds of N.C. rooftops after consumer advocates for the state Utilities Commission called the proposal too aggressive and expensive.

The commission will hold a hearing today on the plan, which Duke altered in a filing late Monday. Customers could see smaller electricity rate increases to pay for solar power if the commission agrees to the modified plan.

All this, and more, is inevitable as energy gets cheaper and cash gets scarce.

See also:

Alt Energy Stocks Crushed As Oil Bubble Pops

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.