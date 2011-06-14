The Game That Took 14 Years To Make Is Finally Here

3D Realms began developing Duke Nukem Forever in 1997. Something unusual happened though — they couldn’t seem to release it.



Several release dates were announced only to be pushed back later. Frustrations mounted, and in 2001, 3D Realms said the game would be released “when it’s done.”

Duke Nukem Forever quickly became synonymous with “vaporware,” a piece of software that is announced and never seems to get released.

After downsizing, legal battles, and lots of frustration, the curse seems to have been lifted — the game was released today in the US. Reviews are mixed, but devoted fans are sure to appreciate it.

Check out the trailer below. If it strikes your fancy, go pick up this artifact that’s been buried for more than a decade.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.