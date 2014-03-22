Duke Loses To Mercer In A Shocking First-Round Upset

Duke lost to Mercer 78-71 in the biggest upset of the NCAA Tournament so far.

Duke came in as a 3-seed and a massive favourite.

In an awkward game, the Blue Devils only shot 7-for-25 from two-point range, and turned it over 11 times.

Jabari Parker, Duke’s star forward, was disappointing in what is probably his last college game ever. He shot 4 for 14, scoring 14 points.

Mercer was down 63-58 with five minutes left, and finished the game on a 20-8 run.

It’s the third time in the last six years that Duke has been eliminated before the Sweet 16.

Mercer!

