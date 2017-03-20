Duke flames out of NCAA Tournament with big upset loss to South Carolina

Another big-name school fell out of the NCAA Tournament on Sunday as second-ranked Duke lost to seventh-ranked South Carolina,

As a result, South Carolina will advance to the Sweet 16 for the first time in program history and will play third-ranked Baylor.

The loss obviously comes as a shock for a Duke team that had been starting to play well in recent weeks despite a somewhat lacklustre player early in the season, when the team had high expectations. Duke was the third-most popular pick to win in ESPN’s bracket challenge.

Certain numbers tell a story, and for Duke, their defence was an obvious problem against South Carolina. In the second half, the Blue Devils gave up a whopping 65 points to the Gamecocks. South Carolina shot just 43% from the field and 31% from three, but more importantly made 27 of 32 free throws.

Duke, a three-point reliant team, still hit 37% of their attempts and made 27 free-throws (many of which kept them in the game in the second half), but they also turned the ball over 18 times.

South Carolina was led by a strong effort from senior guard Sindarius Thornwell, who scored 24 points on 6-of-14 shooting to go with six rebounds and five assists. Grayson Allen led the way for Duke with 20 points off the bench.

Just one day after first-ranked Villanova, the reigning NCAA Tournament champions, got knocked out, another strong contender in Duke is also done. Such is March Madness.

NOW WATCH: Golfers in Siberia played a tournament on top of a huge frozen lake



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.