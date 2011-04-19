Duke Lacrosse Accuser Charged With Murder

Crystal Mangum, the woman at the centre of the Duke lacrosse scandal in 2006, was indicted on murder charges following the stabbing death of her boyfriend earlier this month.



Reginald Daye was stabbed during an argument on April 3, and died from his wounds last Wednesday. Mangum was originally charged with assault with a deadly weapon, but that was upgraded to murder charges by a grand jury on Monday.

In 2006, Mangum accused several Duke lacrosse players sexually assaulted her at a party where she had been hired to be a stripper. The chargers were later dropped and the District Attorney was disbarred as a result of the case.

