Duke Energy Ditches Trade Group Over Cap And Trade Divide

Duke Energy (DUK) left the National Association of Manufacturers, due to a difference of opinon over cap and trade.



The National Association of Manufacturers is a lobbying group that’s fighting cap and trade tooth and nail, while Duke has its own lobbying group called the United States Climate Action Partnership, which is fighting for cap and trade.

Duke says its cutting costs and that’s why it’s leaving NAM. Obviously its waste of time and money to support a group that’s battling cap and trade. The legislation is going to be passed. Now, the smartest strategy is massaging it so that it works best for Duke.

