Duke Continues Domination Of Number One Seed

When the brackets were unveiled for the 2011 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament, the Duke Blue Devils were one of the four number one seeds.



Since the tourney expanded to 64 teams in 1985, that is about as common as misspelling Mike Krzyzewski’s name.

In those 27 seasons, 108 number one seeds have been handed out. This year marks the twelfth time in that span that Krzyzewski and the Dukies have been one of the top four teams.

Duke is followed by Kansas and North Carolina who have each picked up 10 number one seeds. That is 22 top seeds in 27 years for the state of North Carolina. Truly, the centre of the basketball universe.

Here is the complete list of every school that has been a number one seed in the expanded era (1985-2011).

That is 24 number one seeds for the ACC. That is also tops, besting the Big 10 (19), Big 12 (17), Big East (14), Pac 10 (12), and SEC (12).

Once upon a time, schools like UCLA and Kentucky dominated college basketball. But as a wise man once said, “That was then.”

