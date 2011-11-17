25 Incredible Facts About The Winningest Coach In College Basketball

Here are some of the more amazing numbers from Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski’s record-breaking career (much of the data below is via 903andcounting.com)…
- Duke basketball generated a $14.3 million profit during the 2009-10 season. That is the second-most profitable college basketball program (behind Louisville) and trails only 27 football programs
- Krzyzewski has been named the Naismith College Coach of the Year three times and the ACC Coach of the Year five times
- Krzyzewski has coached 209 games when his team was ranked number one in the country. Only 141 times has he coached a game at Duke in which his team was not ranked at all
- Of Krzyzewski’s 903 career wins (most all-time), he has more wins against Maryland (51) than any other school
- The average margin of victory in his 903 wins has been 18.2 points
- Krzyzewski has won a game in 30 different states and has beaten 191 different schools
- 169 different players have played under Coach K
- Almost half of his players (84 of 169) have played in at least one Final Four
- 75 times a Duke player has been named to the All-ACC team
- Seven players have been named National Player of the Year, winning the award nine times
- 23 different players have earned All-American honours
- 16 players during the Coach K era have gone on to be lottery picks in the NBA Draft, and 23 were drafted in the first round
- 37 (21.9%) former players went on to play in the NBA.
- Coach K’s former players have earned approximately $810 million in the NBA
- 12 times a former Duke player under Krzyzewski was named an NBA All-Star
- Coach K has won four national championships, 12 ACC regular season titles, and 13 conference tournaments
- Duke teams under Krzyzewski have reached the Final Four 11 times and the championship game eight times
- 56 banners are hanging in the rafters of Cameron Indoor Stadium representing Coach K teams, including NCAA titles (4), Final Fours (11), ACC regular and post-season titles (25), retired jerseys (9) and final AP number one rankings (7)
- 12 times Duke has been a number one seed in the NCAA tournament
- In 15 different seasons, Duke has been ranked number one at least once during the year
- Seven times Duke has won the ACC regular season and postseason championships in the same season
- Duke is 163-11 under Krzyzewski at Cameron Indoor Stadium since the floor was named “Coach K Court”
- 51 times a Duke player has been named to the ACC All-Academic team
- Five Duke alumni have won the NBA’s Sportsmanship Award
- 26 straight graduating classes at Duke University were around for either an ACC Championship or a trip to the Final Four
