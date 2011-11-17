25 Incredible Facts About The Winningest Coach In College Basketball

Here are some of the more amazing numbers from Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski’s record-breaking career (much of the data below is via 903andcounting.com)…

  1. Duke basketball generated a $14.3 million profit during the 2009-10 season. That is the second-most profitable college basketball program (behind Louisville) and trails only 27 football programs
  2. Krzyzewski has been named the Naismith College Coach of the Year three times and the ACC Coach of the Year five times
  3. Krzyzewski has coached 209 games when his team was ranked number one in the country. Only 141 times has he coached a game at Duke in which his team was not ranked at all
  4. Of Krzyzewski’s 903 career wins (most all-time), he has more wins against Maryland (51) than any other school
  5. The average margin of victory in his 903 wins has been 18.2 points
  6. Krzyzewski has won a game in 30 different states and has beaten 191 different schools
  7. 169 different players have played under Coach K
  8. Almost half of his players (84 of 169) have played in at least one Final Four
  9. 75 times a Duke player has been named to the All-ACC team
  10. Seven players have been named National Player of the Year, winning the award nine times
  11. 23 different players have earned All-American honours
  12. 16 players during the Coach K era have gone on to be lottery picks in the NBA Draft, and 23 were drafted in the first round
  13. 37 (21.9%) former players went on to play in the NBA.
  14. Coach K’s former players have earned approximately $810 million in the NBA
  15. 12 times a former Duke player under Krzyzewski was named an NBA All-Star
  16. Coach K has won four national championships, 12 ACC regular season titles, and 13 conference tournaments
  17. Duke teams under Krzyzewski have reached the Final Four 11 times and the championship game eight times
  18. 56 banners are hanging in the rafters of Cameron Indoor Stadium representing Coach K teams, including NCAA titles (4), Final Fours (11), ACC regular and post-season titles (25), retired jerseys (9) and final AP number one rankings (7)
  19. 12 times Duke has been a number one seed in the NCAA tournament
  20. In 15 different seasons, Duke has been ranked number one at least once during the year
  21. Seven times Duke has won the ACC regular season and postseason championships in the same season
  22. Duke is 163-11 under Krzyzewski at Cameron Indoor Stadium since the floor was named “Coach K Court”
  23. 51 times a Duke player has been named to the ACC All-Academic team
  24. Five Duke alumni have won the NBA’s Sportsmanship Award
  25. 26 straight graduating classes at Duke University were around for either an ACC Championship or a trip to the Final Four

