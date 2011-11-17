25 Incredible Facts About The Winningest Coach In College Basketball

Here are some of the more amazing numbers from Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski’s record-breaking career (much of the data below is via 903andcounting.com)…



Duke basketball generated a $14.3 million profit during the 2009-10 season. That is the second-most profitable college basketball program (behind Louisville) and trails only 27 football programs Krzyzewski has been named the Naismith College Coach of the Year three times and the ACC Coach of the Year five times Krzyzewski has coached 209 games when his team was ranked number one in the country. Only 141 times has he coached a game at Duke in which his team was not ranked at all Of Krzyzewski’s 903 career wins (most all-time), he has more wins against Maryland (51) than any other school The average margin of victory in his 903 wins has been 18.2 points Krzyzewski has won a game in 30 different states and has beaten 191 different schools 169 different players have played under Coach K Almost half of his players (84 of 169) have played in at least one Final Four 75 times a Duke player has been named to the All-ACC team Seven players have been named National Player of the Year, winning the award nine times 23 different players have earned All-American honours 16 players during the Coach K era have gone on to be lottery picks in the NBA Draft, and 23 were drafted in the first round 37 (21.9%) former players went on to play in the NBA. Coach K’s former players have earned approximately $810 million in the NBA 12 times a former Duke player under Krzyzewski was named an NBA All-Star Coach K has won four national championships, 12 ACC regular season titles, and 13 conference tournaments Duke teams under Krzyzewski have reached the Final Four 11 times and the championship game eight times 56 banners are hanging in the rafters of Cameron Indoor Stadium representing Coach K teams, including NCAA titles (4), Final Fours (11), ACC regular and post-season titles (25), retired jerseys (9) and final AP number one rankings (7) 12 times Duke has been a number one seed in the NCAA tournament In 15 different seasons, Duke has been ranked number one at least once during the year Seven times Duke has won the ACC regular season and postseason championships in the same season Duke is 163-11 under Krzyzewski at Cameron Indoor Stadium since the floor was named “Coach K Court” 51 times a Duke player has been named to the ACC All-Academic team Five Duke alumni have won the NBA’s Sportsmanship Award 26 straight graduating classes at Duke University were around for either an ACC Championship or a trip to the Final Four

