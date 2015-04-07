Duke beats Wisconsin, wins NCAA Tournament

Duke has won the NCAA Tournament for the second time in six years, beating Wisconsin 68-63 in the national title game.

The game lived up to its billing. The pace was higher than we’ve seen in the NCAA Tournament overall, and it took a handful of fantastic individual plays from Duke down the stretch to win it.

The first of those plays came with four minutes left and Wisconsin leading 58-56. Duke’s freshman point guard Tyus Jones drained a huge three-pointer, and the Blue Devils never trailed against:





The shot put Duke up 59-58.

A minute later Duke’s star freshman center Jahlil Okafor — who was getting absolutely schooled by Frank Kaminsky in a nightmare game up to that point — made everyone understand why he’s one of the best prospects in the draft.

This and-one put Duke up 61-58:





It’s the last college game for Kaminsky, the national player of the year who’s projected to go in the lottery of the NBA Draft:

All year long it seemed inevitable that this would be Kentucky’s night. Instead, the country’s other team of super-freshmen took the title.

