How a former RNC Chairman destroyed a presidential campaign

Vice President George H. W. Bush ran against Governor Michael Dukakis in the presidential election in 1988. Governor Dukakis was doing well and seemed to have a legitimate chance of becoming president.

However, according to Erin McHugh, author of “Political Suicide,” a former Republican National Committee chairman strategically influenced the election and ultimately helped George H. W. Bush clinch the victory.

