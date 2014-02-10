An Awesome Photo Of The Sisters Who Won Gold And Silver In Moguls At The Olympics

The Dufour-Lapointe family won as many Olympic medals as the entire United States on the first day of competition in Sochi.

Canadian sisters Justine Dufour-Lapointe (age 19) and Chloe Dufour-Lapointe (22) won gold and silver, respectively, in women’s moguls, upsetting the defending champion Hannah Kearney.

There’s actually a third Dufour-Lapointe sister, Maxine, who finished 12th in the event.

They shared a beautiful moment on the medal podium, holding hands as they took the stage.

“I saw Chloe and I took her hand,” Justine told the Toronto Star. “We’ll live that moment together.”

What a photo, from Getty:

These two are great.

Justine after winning:

