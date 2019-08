Marius Loots is a freshman at University of Central Florida who got prime seating at a recent Trump rally. But hearing Trump talk about himself made the veteran Marine hungry…

Story by Jacob Shamsian and editing by Stephen Parkhurst

Follow INSIDER on Facebook

Follow INSIDER on YouTube

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.