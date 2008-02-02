Dude, You're Getting A Pink Slip

Dell is laying off 1200 workers, part of a plan to shed 8,800 employees that the PC giant laid out last May. This is lousy news for the folks involved, and under normal circumstances it might also cause some PR problems for Dell — particularly since the cuts are coming from customer service, an area Dell had promised to improve. Fortunately for Dell, the cuts come on a day that most of the tech world is occupied with other news.

