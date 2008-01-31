Dude, You're Getting A GPhone! (GOOG, DELL)

Will Google’s first big push into the mobile phone industry be with Dell? The search giant and computer maker are working together on a smartphone that they’ll launch at next month’s 3GSM mobile conference in Barcelona, MarketingWeek reports, citing “senior industry sources.”

If true, the deal makes a lot of sense. Dell’s Axim line of PDAs were gorgeous gadgets, but were crippled by lousy Windows Mobile software and the lack of a mobile phone/mobile broadband connection. Last year, Dell hired former Motorola executive Ron Garriques, suggesting it would jump into the mobile phone industry sooner than later. And while Google’s Android mobile operating system is in its infancy, it’s probably Dell’s best option versus Windows Mobile, Symbian, or a custom OS.

