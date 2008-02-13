Dude! Your Brother Got You A Suitcase Full Of Cash!

Dell has purchased business email service company MessageOne for $155 million. We don’t know how this will work out for Dell Inc., but it’s definitely good for the Dell family.



MessageOne was founded by Adam Dell, brother of Dell founder Michael Dell. MessageOne was owned, in part, by two investment funds, Impact Venture Partners and Impact Entrepreneurs Fund, both managed by Adam Dell. Michael Dell, his wife Susan, a trust for the Dell’s minor children, and Michael Dell’s parents are also investors in Impact.

So, what does that mean, you ask? It means that when all the cash is spread around from the acquisition, the Dells will be financially secure for the near future. Finally, we can stop worrying about them: Adam Dell will receive around $970,000; Michael, Susan, and the Dell kids will collectively receive about $12 million — which they plan to donate to charity; the proud parents of Michael and Adam will receive approximately $450,000.

In other Dell news, their attempt at being cool still isn’t working.

