Dude Who 'Found' iPhone And Sold It To Gizmodo 'Regrets His Mistake'

Photo: Wired.com

Wired has unmasked the guy who allegedly “found” an iPhone prototype in a Silicon Valley bar and sold it to Gizmodo.Brian J. Hogan, a 21-year-old, “regrets his mistake in not doing more to return the phone,” according to a statement his attorney sent to Wired.



His efforts to return the phone to Apple were pretty pathetic. As Brian X. Chen and Kim Zetter report for Wired, “A friend of Hogan’s then became involved, and offered to call Apple Care on Hogan’s behalf, according to Hogan’s lawyer. That apparently was the extent of his efforts to return the phone.”

Interesting: Hogan reportedly thought he was selling Gizmodo the exclusive right to review the phone, not ownership of the phone.

This could possibly be a legal escape for Gizmodo owner Gawker Media, which wouldn’t want to be accused/convicted of buying stolen property. (We obviously don’t know how this will turn out, legally.)

Either way, Brian is not a schmoe, according to his profile in Wired:

His attorney says he recently transferred schools and will resume his college education in the fall. He has been working part time at a church-run community centre giving swimming lessons to children and volunteered at a Chinese orphanage last year while he was enrolled in a study-abroad program.

“He also volunteers to assist his aunt and sister with fundraising for their work to provide medical care to orphans in Kenya,” his attorney says. “Brian is the kind of young man that any parent would be proud to have as their son.”

Adorable.

Don’t miss: The Crazy Phones In Japan That The iPhone Is Competing With

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.