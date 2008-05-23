Dude, You Stole My Car!

The Hollywood Reporter reports: Yellow number 95.



According to Oklahoma stock car driver Mark Brill, that number-colour combination belongs to him in the racing world. Now he wants Disney to pay up after using it in Pixar’s hit film “Cars.” Brill has filed a lawsuit in Oklahoma district court that claims Disney misappropriated his likeness by providing its main character Lightning McQueen a figure resembling his vehicle.

Seems a bit of a stretch. The complaint makes no mention of any copyright or trademark registration. And federal courts have ruled that the sale of athlete names and statistics don’t violate rights of publicity.

Nevertheless, Brill wants $10,000 for the infringement. Read more from the Hollywood Reporter.

