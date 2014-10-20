Dude! This Guy Climbed A 40-Metre Norfolk Island Pine Tree Just To Check The Surf

Australians take their surfing very seriously.
But how far is too far when trying to find the perfect wave?
Photographer Rita Kluge has captured the moment a man climbed a 40-metre Norfolk Island Pine to check the swell at South Avalon Beach in Sydney’s Northern Beaches.
Here are the crazy photos – and kids, don’t try this at home.
See more of Rita Kluge’s photos here.
