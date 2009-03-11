Dude, Stoners Suck At video games

Here’s a novel way to keep kids off drugs: Tell them smoking dope will ruin their gaming skills.
That’s the new campaign at US Government-sponsored anti-drug website abovetheinfluence.com. Worth a shot — nothing else the US Government tried in the ‘drug war’ has worked very well.
A preview of the “stoners can’t game” site, click through for the interactive version. The video of the elf in a hospital (with his arm in a sling!) complaining his injuries stem from gaming-under-the-influence is not to be missed.
