Video Network Heavy Fires 14% Of Staff*

The snap consensus among tech and Web outfits who are sloughing off staff this fall: something in the 15%- to 30% range seems to be the way to go. Today’s entry: Dude-centric publisher and ad network Heavy, which is laying off 12 people, which it says amounts to 14% of its staff.



We spent a chunk of the afternoon going back and forth with Heavy’s PR reps going over some maths, since the initial numbers Heavy provided didn’t square with our report about layoffs the company had made in June. But here’s their version of events: In June the company cut its staff from 105 to 80; since then, another 11 people have left due to attrition. After today’s cuts they’re down to 57 people — that’s a 45% cut in a few months.

A tipster tells us those cut in the most recent round include chief product officer Graham Johnson and “a bunch of producers and designers”. Here’s Heavy’s official statement:

Given the current economic downturn and related uncertainty in its industry, Heavy today reduced its staff by 14%. With its premium Heavy Men’s Network platform serving 23M young men per month in the US alone, and profitable International operations in Canada, the United Kingdom and Australia, Heavy is strongly positioned for any dip in the advertising market.”

