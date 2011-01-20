This Man Asked For A Million Dollars On YouTube -- AND GOT IT

A 27-year-old comedian in Brooklyn recently started posting videos on YouTube where he asked someone to give him a million dollars. It sounds like a pipe dream, but Craig Rowin was dead serious.



After just two months, his wish has come true.

A legitimate millionaire named Benjamin called Craig and said he’d be happy to fork over the cold, hard cash. The transaction will take place live at New York’s Upright Citizens Brigade theatre on February 2nd, where Craig will enter the club collecting unemployment, and will leave a millionaire.



