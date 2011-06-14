Ducks Defensive Back Cliff Harris Was Caught Speeding At 118 MPH

Photo: AP

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Oregon cornerback Cliff Harris has been cited for driving 118 mph on a suspended licence early Sunday morning.Oregon State police say Harris, 20, was pulled over after an off-duty trooper spotted him about 4:35 a.m. Pacific on Interstate 5 south of Albany, Ore. An on-duty officer clocked Harris and pulled him over.



Harris was cited for driving while suspended and exceeding the speed limit in excess of 100 mph. Police say he was driving a rental car.

The fine for driving a vehicle faster than 100 mph is $1,148.

