DuckDuckGo, The Search Engine That Doesn't Track You Like Google Does, Just Got A Lot Better

DuckDuckGo, the privacy-conscious search engine, is testing out a major update as it continues to try to put a ding on Google and Bing’s search market share.

DuckDuckGo has added an image search, auto-suggest, and places search feature. It’s still in beta, but DuckDuckGo plans to officially relaunch next month, DuckDuckGo CEO Gabriel Weinberg wrote on the company blog.

Following the PRISM revelations, DuckDuckGo saw a record number of searches in June. Its traffic has continued to increase ever since. This month, DuckDuckGo’s traffic has averaged more than 5 million searches per day.

Unlike Google, DuckDuckGo doesn’t track your clicks across the Web. So if the government were to come knocking on DuckDuckGo’s doors, seeking information, they would have no way to tie that information to individual users.

That’s actually one of the reasons why DuckDuckGo doesn’t track you, Weinberg told Business Insider in a recent interview.

“Increasingly, content and searches are being handed over to the government,” Weinberg says. “I’m just not interested in that.”

You can try out the new DuckDuckGo here.

