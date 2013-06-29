There's Now A Way To Anonymously Search The Web On Your Phone

Gabriel Weinberg, CEO at DuckDuckGo

DuckDuckGo just released its first mobile app for browsing the Web anonymously.



The app launch for iOS and Android comes in light of the NSA’s PRISM program.

DuckDuckGo doesn’t track your clicks across the Web, unlike Google. So if the government were to come knocking on DuckDuckGo’s doors, seeking information, they would have no way to tie that information to individual users.

Though, it’s worth noting that Google’s Chrome app for iOS and Android does support private browsing. Apple’s Safari browser also has a private search feature. However, those features aren’t switched on by default like they are with DuckDuckGo.

DuckDuckGo’s app provides instant answers to help you find what you’re looking for, without ever having to click on a search result. Since it doesn’t track what you do, the search results aren’t specific to your history and your interests. That’s why the company positions its solution as a way to increase your exposure to information that you might not see otherwise.

DuckDuckGo launched back in 2008 as an alternative to traditional search engines that don’t respect your privacy.

DuckDuckGo CEO Gabriel Weinberg has mostly bootstrapped the company, but he also received $3 million from Union Square Ventures, Scott Banister, Peter Hershberg, Joshua Stylman, Joshua Schachter, Kal Vepuri, and Jim Young.

You can download the free app for iOS and Android here.

