Google Competitor DuckDuckGo Is Making Its Office 'Smart'

DuckDuckGo Gabriel Weinberg, CEO at DuckDuckGo

DuckDuckGo, the Google search competitor, has set out to make its office “smart,” thanks to the help of home automation company Zonoff.

What makes DuckDuckGo unique is that unlike Google, DuckDuckGo doesn’t track your clicks across the Web. So if the government were to come knocking on DuckDuckGo’s doors, seeking information, they would have no way to tie that information to individual users.

DuckDuckGo launched back in 2008 as an alternative to traditional search engines that don’t respect your privacy. DuckDuckGo CEO Gabriel Weinberg has mostly bootstrapped DuckDuckGo, but he also received $US3 million from Union Square Ventures, Scott Banister, Peter Hershberg, Joshua Stylman, Joshua Schachter, Kal Vepuri, and Jim Young.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.