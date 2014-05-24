Google Competitor DuckDuckGo Is Making Its Office 'Smart'

Megan Rose Dickey
DuckDuckGo CEO gabriel weinbergDuckDuckGoGabriel Weinberg, CEO at DuckDuckGo

DuckDuckGo, the Google search competitor, has set out to make its office “smart,” thanks to the help of home automation company Zonoff.

What makes DuckDuckGo unique is that unlike Google, DuckDuckGo doesn’t track your clicks across the Web. So if the government were to come knocking on DuckDuckGo’s doors, seeking information, they would have no way to tie that information to individual users.

DuckDuckGo launched back in 2008 as an alternative to traditional search engines that don’t respect your privacy. DuckDuckGo CEO Gabriel Weinberg has mostly bootstrapped DuckDuckGo, but he also received $US3 million from Union Square Ventures, Scott Banister, Peter Hershberg, Joshua Stylman, Joshua Schachter, Kal Vepuri, and Jim Young.

DuckDuckGo has its office located inside an awesome house in Paoli, Pennsylvania.

Just this month, DuckDuckGo got a lot better. It added image search, auto-suggest, and places search beta.

As part of its renovation, DuckDuckGo plans to install everything from smart door locks on its front door ...

... to smart cameras for security. That's because DuckDuckGo CEO Gabriel Weinberg says they sometimes get unwanted visitors.

DuckDuckGo is located just right up the stairs.

Welcome inside, where DuckDuckGo ensures all of your privacy needs are met.

Google has quite a strong hold on the search market, owning nearly 70% of it worldwide. But DuckDuckGo's appeal to some is that the browser doesn't track you across the web.

To increase efficiency, DuckDuckGo wants to reduce redundant tasks like opening and closing blinds.

The plan is to use smart bulbs like the Phillips Hue to easily control the lighting and mood.

Engineers, for example, may prefer dimmer lighting. Here, you can also see all of the different logos DuckDuckGo has had.

When DuckDuckGo employees aren't hacking away, there's plenty of room to relax.

And plenty of snacks to keep people fuelled.

And they're going to need to stay energized. That's because even though DuckDuckGo is doing well with 5.3 million search queries on average this month, keep in mind that this is a 20-person startup going after a massive company: Google.

