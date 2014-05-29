Duck Dynasty Star To Address Republican Confab

The controversial star of the hit TV show “Duck Dynasty” is set to address this week’s Republican Leadership Conference in New Orleans. Louisiana.

Phil Robertson, who caused a national stir last year when he compared homosexuality to bestiality, was recently added to the annual confab’s ineup.

According to the RLC announcement, “Robertson, patriarch of the Robertson family and star of the series ‘Duck Dynasty,’ will address the 2014 Republican Leadership Conference, Thursday May 29th at 6pm.”

Other figures set to speak at the event include reality TV star Donald Trump, RNC Chairman Reince Preibus, Louisiana Gov. Bobby Jindal, Wisconsin Senator Ron Johnson. The schedule also includes former presidential candidates Newt Gingrich, Michele Bachmann, Rick Santorum, and Herman Cain.

This will not be Robertson’s first foray into Republican politics. He endorsed Vance McAllister for Congress in 2013. McAllister won the race but would go on to announce his retirement following revelations of an extramarital affair in 2014.

