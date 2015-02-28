'Duck Dynasty' star Phil Robertson just gave an epic speech about Jesus and STDs

“Duck Dynasty” star Phil Robertson gave the most unusual speech at the conservative activist gathering CPAC on Friday.

“You say, ‘What do you call the 110 million people who have sexually transmitted illnesses?’ It’s the revenge of the hippies!” Robertson declared. “Sex, drugs, and rock and roll have come back to haunt us in a bad way. I report you decide.”

Robertson, a popular conservative stalwart, devoted much of his speech to discussing sexually transmitted diseases. His message was that Americans should marry their sexual partners and then stay married.

“You want a godly, biblical, medically safe option? One man, one woman — married for life,” he said. “I’m trying to help you for crying out loud, America! If I didn’t care about you, why would I bring this up? I wouldn’t care!”

Robertson’s speech was unquestionably one of the more colourful ones at the conservative event, which also featured many of the likely Republican presidential candidates. He deviated to several other topics during the address, including Adolf Hitler, Joseph Stalin, and the Islamic State jihadists in the Middle East. All three, Robertson said, wanted territorial conquest and didn’t believe in Jesus.

“Some people studied the Constitution to uphold it. But there are some who study it so that they can circumvent it, right? Stand on the Bible. Stand on the Constitution. Don’t budge. Hold onto your weapons,” he said. “We had to have all three to run the Brits back to where they came from. We had to have all three when the Nazis reared their head. You say the Nazis? World domination was what Hitler had on his mind. Territorial conquest. There was no Jesus, none!”

Robertson drew national attention in 2013 when he compared homosexuality with bestiality.

