'Duck Dynasty' Star Says 'Homosexuality Is A Sin' In Explosive New Interview And Now Everyone Is Furious

Phil Robertson — the 67-year-old star of A&E’s “Duck Dynasty” — is under fire after anti-gay comments he made in a new interview with GQ magazine.

Robertson began by explaining, “We’re Bible-thumpers who just happened to end up on television.”

“You put in your article that the Robertson family really believes strongly that if the human race loved each other and they loved God, we would just be better off,” he continued.

But Robertson says nowadays, “Everything is blurred on what’s right and what’s wrong. Sin becomes fine.”

And here’s where Robertson really starts to become a publicist’s worst nightmare:

“Start with homosexual behaviour and just morph out from there. Bestiality, sleeping around with this woman and that woman and that woman and those men,” he says. Then he paraphrases Corinthians: “Don’t be deceived. Neither the adulterers, the idolaters, the male prostitutes, the homosexual offenders, the greedy, the drunkards, the slanderers, the swindlers — they won’t inherit the kingdom of God. Don’t deceive yourself. It’s not right.” Phil continues, “It seems like, to me, a vagina — as a man — would be more desirable than a man’s anus. That’s just me. I’m just thinking: There’s more there! She’s got more to offer. I mean, come on, dudes! You know what I’m saying? But hey, sin: It’s not logical, my man. It’s just not logical.”

Then, while claiming not to be judge mental, Robertson even put gay people in the same category as terrorists.

“We never, ever judge someone on who’s going to heaven, hell. That’s the Almighty’s job,” he says. “We just love ’em, give ’em the good news about Jesus — whether they’re homosexuals, drunks, terrorists. We let God sort ’em out later, you see what I’m saying?”

Jep Robertson, Phil’s son, doesn’t explicitly tell GQ that he agrees with his father’s sentiments, but he doesn’t disagree, explaining: “We’re not quite as outspoken as my dad, but I’m definitely in line. If somebody asks, I tell ’em what the Bible says.”

Needless to say, GLAAD is not pleased with the Robertsons’ remarks.

“Phil and his family claim to be Christian, but Phil’s lies about an entire community fly in the face of what true Christians believe,” a GLAAD spokesperson told E! News. “He clearly knows nothing about gay people or the majority of Louisianans — and Americans — who support legal recognition for loving and committed gay and lesbian couples.”

The spokesperson adds, “Phil’s decision to push vile and extreme stereotypes is a stain on A&E and his sponsors who now need to reexamine their ties to someone with such public disdain for LGBT people and families.”

With more than 14 million viewers each week and $200,000 an episode paychecks, A&E and “Duck Dynasty” probably don’t want to part ways, but the network may be forced to reevaluate after such backlash from the GQ interview.

A&E has since released this statement from Phil Robertson addressing the controversy:

“I myself am a product of the 60s; I centered my life around sex, drugs and rock and roll until I hit rock bottom and accepted Jesus as my Saviour . My mission today is to go forth and tell people about why I follow Christ and also what the bible teaches, and part of that teaching is that women and men are meant to be together. However, I would never treat anyone with disrespect just because they are different from me. We are all created by the Almighty and like Him, I love all of humanity. We would all be better off if we loved God and loved each other.”

