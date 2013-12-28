Fans Of Controversial 'Duck Dynasty' Star Plan 'Chick-Phil-A-Day' At The Famously Conservative Chicken Chain

And now, this is happening.

An inspired conservative organiser has dreamed up “Chick-Phil-A Day,” a movement to combine the Christian right’s support of suspended “Duck Dynasty” star Phil Robertson with its love for famously conservative fast-food chain Chick-fil-A.

With the tagline “Stand For Free Speech. Sit For Good Food,” Chick-Phil-A Day encourages participants to wear Robertson’s Duck Commander-branded clothing to a Chick-fil-A on Jan. 21.

The event will serve as a protest of the A&E’s decision to indefinitely suspend Robertson from appearing on his reality television show after he made anti-gay and racist remarks in an interview with GQ Magazine.

Here’s one of the images posted in support of the rally:

Chick-Phil-A Day founder Eric Odom said he chose to hold the event at Chick-fil-A locations because the Robertson controversy reminded him of what happened to the fast food chain’s CEO, Dan Cathy, when he publicly denounced gay marriage in 2012.

At the time, Cathy’s comments inspired gay marriage supporters to hold “kiss-in” protests at Chick-fil-A restaurants and a much larger group of gay marriage opponents to show their appreciation for the chain by patronizing it on the same day.

“I see them [the comments made by Robertson and Cathy] as similar, not discriminating. They are just expressing their opinions,” Odom told The Blaze, a conservative news site.

So far, the Facebook page for Chick-Phil-A Day has been liked more than 24,000 times, with many commenters on the page expressing the sentiment that A&E’s suspension is the latest in a series of attacks on Christians who want to express their faith in public, as Robertson did when he compared homosexuality to bestiality in his interview.

“Start with homosexual behaviour and just morph out from there,” Robertson answered in response to a question about the sinful acts he feels America has deemed acceptable. “Bestiality, sleeping around with this woman and that woman and that woman and those men.”

Odom works as a director of interactive media at the conservative organising website Grassroots.com, but said he has taken on Robertson’s cause on his own. Odom created the “We Stand With Phil Robertson” Facebook page, which now has more than 1.5 million likes, as well as the website BackPhil.com.

Chick-fil-A told TMZ it is not affiliated with Chick-Phil-A Day, a statement that is repeated on the event’s Facebook page.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.