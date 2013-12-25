Duck Dynasty Has Retained All Its Sponsors Despite The Phil Robertson Controversy [THE BRIEF]

Associated Press Duck Dynasty’s passionate fans have kept sponsors from backing off from the reality show.

Good morning, AdLand. Here’s what you need to know today:

Duck Dynasty has retained all of its sponsors in the wake of Phil Robertson’s statements about homosexuals and African-Americans, and branded merchandise continues to sell. Cracker Barrel was the one sponsor to have pulled products related to the A&E show, but it backtracked yesterday due to fan demand, even issuing an apology.

Denstu, Japan’s largest advertising company, launched its own real-time bidding platform last Thursday. Akiio Nizawa, the agency’s CEO/president, told AdExchanger that he intends to use the Dentsu Audience Network “to become the largest DSP [demand-side platform] player in Japan.”

Disneyhas added Twitter co-founder/CEO of Square (and all-around interesting guy) Jack Dorsey to its board of directors.

Robert Lund is leaving McCann New York as creative director. An AgencySpy source said he is likely heading to The Barbarian Group on Jan. 6 as creative director.

The WPP-owned media agency group GroupM has signed a 20-year lease at 3 World Trade Center in New York City, which is scheduled to open in 2017.

Burger King named Horizon Media its new North American media agency after a review, replacing Starcom.

Auto-parts retailer Napa has named VML its lead agency, reports AdAge.

Mashable picked their top 10 brands on social media for 2013, giving the number one spot to Samsung.

Previously on Business Insider Advertising:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.