A Petition Asking A&E To Reinstate Duck Dynasty's Phil Robertson Has Reached Its Goal [THE BRIEF]

The group behind a petition asking A&E to immediately reinstate suspended Duck Dynasty star Phil Robertson has reached its goal of 250,000 signatures. Created by the Christian consumer group Faith Driven Consumer, the “I Stand With Phil” petition also asks the network to apologise to Robertson and his fans for its “rash, discriminatory” treatment of him after he made racist and anti-gay remarks in a story published by GQ Magazine.

Coca-Cola and ad agency Duval Guillaume teamed up to place posters in shopping malls this holiday season that people could tear down and use as wrapping paper. Here’s what it looked like:

JWT New York hired executive creative directors Andy Carrigan and John Zast from Anomaly to work on the Macy’s account.

Channing Tatum’s parody of Volvo Trucks’ John-Claude Van Damme split video was the most viewed advertising spoof of 2013.

SafeAuto Insurance is running a new campaign that highlights the personal relationships Americans have with their cars.

Pando Daily’s Nathaniel Mott wonders when news sites will catch up to the rest of the web and adopt sites with responsive design.

The production companies that made American Idol and Big Brother have big online video series planned for 2014.

Adweek looks at the five best branded Twitter moves of 2013.

And Digiday counts down its five favourite agency stories of the year.

Pepsi signed up for another year of advertising on Apple’s iTunes Radio, while Nissan is evaluating whether it will re-up for 2014.

